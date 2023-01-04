Women Rally Walk For Tinubu In Kaugama LGA, Jigawa State (Pictures)

The neck pressing continues as women walk for Asiwaju at Kagauma local government area, Jigawa State while Kano mega rally is ongoing. These are neighboring states.
