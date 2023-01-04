‘Work Wahala In My Marriage’

Happy new year nairalanders. This year is favor for us all. I need advice o my people especially from people that have been in the same scenario before.

I am having an issue in my marriage which is taking my peace this moment. My wife got a job at the correctional services of Nigeria which is formally know as prison service as a warder like 2 years now.

At first i never wanted her to do the job cos i knew the job will be demanding and will cause friction at home but i decided to let her go for it just to keep her busy and also to get small support from her cos it’s not easy for me shouldering all expenses.

After she got the job, I noticed my wife changed in character and attitude and also in integrity, example like lieing and also having an I don’t care attitude which she doesn’t do when she was not working. Well I thought maybe the little exposure she start having and people she is minggling with are those influencing her. I never take consideration of it. The job is so demanding that she works on shift, at tmes afternoon and night shift and this has caused alot of issues but I decided to be an understanding husband and ignore, I supported her in chores of the house and also take care of our two kids when she is gone for work.

My mom also stays with us making it easier for me to navigate and take care of the home while she is away at work. It happened that we had serious issue of infidelity from her last year that i saw her chatting with one of her old friend and notice they were having an emotional affair. I was angry when I found out and sent her parking from the room we share together.

Honestly my intention was to send her away from the house cos I was furious and disappointed that despite all I have been doing for the family and also for her, she could pay me back in such manner, but because of pleading from my mom, I decided to let her move her stuff to the sitting room and we stop staying in the same room cos i needed space and also to heal from the heartbreak and disappointment.

During those time for like 4 months we had serious issue and living apart and doing things separately, but still in the same flat, I only give her money for my kids feeding and also pay their school fee cos have already made up my mind to move on.

During those period she went ahead to rent an apartment in the barracks where she works and never informed me. It was after she had paid for the apartment she told me and informed she will be leaving to her work station and reason is for her to reduce stress and also expenses.

When she got the job then, it was so stressful for her cos the distance to kirikiri to where we stay is very far and also she spend all her salary on transport, attimes she uses the house upkeep money I gave for tfare when she is stranded. She doesn’t have time for me nor the kids cos she will be so exhausted when she returns back from work.

So when we had misunderstanding, I think she saw it as an opportunity to move to barracks and also to reduce her stress and also expenses. But what annoyed me is she never carried me along when she was processing the apartment.

Now the misunderstanding has been settled by both family and have decided to forgive her and give her a second chance cos this was her first time misbehaving. She has always been a good wife from the start but don’t know why she turned this way of late. Now the issue is that, i don’t know what to do, initially i told her to resign the government job which she accepted to resign, irrespective of her not having any new job or business to fall back on if she resign. She will be at home idle and dependant on me. Not that this govt job she is doing is helping financially at home cos she entered the institution with SSCE cert and poorly paid that bfore the month end she is broke and spend all on tfare, but because its a govt job and also she can grow in it and also become big in it in future, I decided to let her continue the job but she still wants to go to the apartment that she rented cos it has start reading.

What she suggested is she coming home every weekend to attend to the kids and return back afterwards. While she is gone back, it will be my mom and myself that take care of the kids of 5 and 6 years and my mom is old and don’t have strength for such stress. I don’t think that will be easy for me as man cos I also work as well and don’t have that much time.

My decision now is for her to take the kids with her to the barracks to stay with her and will also change their school, i will be going there when i have the time to check on them. I can’t change our present location now cos the place is closer to my own work and the apartment is almost rent free reason why i decided to stay put cos its not easy with rent in Lagos.

The problem now is that if i allow them to go, at anytime, they might sent my wife to enugu for 6 month to do her mandatory course and there will be no choice, the kids will be back to me and will also start changing school again which is not good for the kids. The job has been like a curse to the family rather than a blessing.

Should my wife resign the job and get another job closer to home so she can have time for her family or i should let her go to the barracks alone or with my kids and will be visiting them once in a while even though i as a man i have needs aswell and dont know how that needs will be meant when she leaves. I am just in a dilemma now and need an advice expecially from married couples and those that have experience such or couples that live apart due to work or something else. Pls pardon my typo errors.

I will appreciate frontage from the mod for more inputs.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related