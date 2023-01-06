“Yahoo Yahoo Gazelle Gagaraga”: Tinubu Has Lost It – Sowore

Speaking to supporters in Edo State on Thursday, Mr Tinubu said his vision is to “turn so called yahoo yahoo boys into in manufacturing and creation of than being gazelle gagaraga.”

@officialABAT has completely lost it! To think that no one in the “yahoo-yahoo” @OfficialAPCNg party conscientious enough to object to these absolute rubbishing is most disheartening. #WeCantContinueLikeThis

