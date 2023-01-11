Yamila Rodriguez: Meet The Argentina & Boca Juniors Female Star Who Is A CR7 Fan

Argentina striker Yamila Rodriguez awkwardly has a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo on her leg.

The Argentina women’s and Boca Juniors star, 24, is a huge fan of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend. So much so that her shin bears a tattoo of Ronaldo’s face as well as the forward doing his famous ‘siu’ celebration.

But Rodriguez’s ink has unsurprisingly raised a few eyebrows, given the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s greatest rival is Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

Many would assume her idol to be her compatriot, who carried his country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar last month. The revered No.10 returned to Argentina to a hero’s welcome after the tournament as millions filled the streets of Buenos Aires.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/argentina-striker-cristiano-ronaldo-tattoo-28925999

