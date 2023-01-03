Yobe NUJ Chairman Declines Membership Of APC Presidential Campaign Council

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Yobe State Council, Mohammed Rajab, has rejected his appointment as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) for Yobe State.

In a letter dated 13 December 2022 signed by the Director of Media of the APC campaign, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Rajab was named a member of the Media Directorate of the Yobe APC presidential campaign council.

But Mr Rajab in a statement issued to journalists in Damaturu said the ethics of the journalism profession does not allow him to accept such an appointment nor serve on such a committee.

He noted that as a journalist, he remains neutral, therefore cannot be seen as taking side with a political party.

Mr Rajab added that accepting to serve on the committee will compromise his integrity but pledged to be committed in the discharge of his duties by offering professional advice where the need raises.

His statement reads in full:

RE-APPOINTMENT INTO POLITICAL PARTY COMMITTEE

“Compliments of the season.

“I appreciate the collective efforts of everyone in discharging his/her professional duties of informing, educating and entertaining the citizens.

“Going by the ethics and professional calling of journalism, we’re not supposed to belong to any political party rather be neutral and partners in progress in the promotion of democratic process.

“I want to thank the committee for the confidence reposed in me and worthy to be appointed to contribute to the development of democracy.

“To avoid compromise of integrity, will not be involved in the committee but always available to offer advices, guidance and support to democratic process. We are always available and ready to belong to other committees, accept government appointments and others.

“Thank you most sincerely.

“Comrade Rajab Mohammed



