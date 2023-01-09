Yoruba Nation, Police Clash: Distrubing Photo Of The Man Killed This Morning At Ojota

This is the photo of the man killed this morning at Ojota Lagos, during the Yoruba nation agitators and Police clash .

May his soul rest in peace?

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7516327/yoruba-nation-agitators-opc-clash

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related