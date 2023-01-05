You Are Acting Like A Failed TikTok Comedian – Atiku Campaign Bombs Wike

The Presidential Campaign office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike of acting like a failed Tik Tok comedian in the way he has been criticising the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The campaign organisation said this while reacting to comments by Wike on the endorsement of Peter Obi of Labour Party by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wike had mocked Atiku for his failure to get Obasanjo who was his principal when he was the vice president of Nigeria to endorse his 2023 presidential ambition.

The Rivers State Governor who is leading a group of five PDP governors opposed to the presidential ambition of Atiku under a coalition called G5 had been critical of Atiku who defeated him in the battle for the presidential ticket of the party.

But as if saying ‘enough is enough’ Atiku Campaign, in a statement tagged: “Wike’s Nonsensical Gaffe,” said Wike, who, according to it, was once a shining light in PDP party has become a laughing stock.

In the statement authored by Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, the Campaign Organisation said Wike dances like a village masquerade on live television everyday with the same boring moves in his criticism of Atiku.

“He acts like a failed Tik Tok comedian desperately trying to amuse Nigerians with the same platitudes just because he lost the primary and also failed to emerge as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP,” Atiku Campaign said in the statement in which it quoted Proverbs 14:17 in the Holy Bible.

“His constant weeping is like the blubbering of an infant taken off his mother’s breast. Wike’s cacophonous cry of hurt and inconsolable thrashing will never end even if the proverbial breast is put back in his mouth,” the PDP candidate’s campaign said.

“At every turn of event, Atiku’s campaign maintained that Wike comes forth with new episodes of his dramatic performances, noting that what is common to all his acts is that his vile verbiage and intemperate vituperations are symptomatic of a pathetically disruptive mind with a deep character flaw.

“In his latest attempt to mock Waziri Atiku Abubakar after former President Olusegun Obasanjo decided to endorse former Governor Peter Obi, Wike again shot himself in the foot.

“According to the cantankerous and loquacious governor, the decision of Obasanjo to support Obi is evidence that Atiku is unfit for the presidency.

“Going by Wike’s flawed logic, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s refusal to support his Vice President, William Ruto, meant that Ruto was unfit for office. The great people of Kenya, however, do not think in a flawed manner like Wike,” Atiku’s office said.

It also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari did not support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to be his successor.

“If we bring it closer to Rivers State, it means Wike’s deputy is incompetent hence his decision to anoint Siminialayi Fubara, as his successor. In fact Wike’s domineering attitude has made his deputy redundant, hence no one even knows who she is.

Contrary to assertion by Wike, the Campaign Organisation that Atiku was publicly endorsed by his principal in 2019 when Obasanjo decided to support him.

“When has the lack of support of an ex-president ever translated to fitness of an office?

“Finally, let me state that our decorous demeanour belong to us – they are not dictated by whether someone is intemperate towards us. We will hit back if we have to, but God forbid that we will ever descend to the level of the gutter that some people live in. Wike really needs to grow up and respect the office he holds,” the PDP presidential candidate’s office stated.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2023/01/04/youre-acting-like-a-failed-tik-tok-comedian-atiku-campaign-bombs-wike/

