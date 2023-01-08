You Could Not Retire Ordinary Obiano And Want To Retire Tinubu – Omokri Blasts Obi

So Peter Obi actually said he will retire Tinubu? He and this crowd? Someone that could not retire ordinary Obiano, now wants to retire Tinubu? Dey play, dey play!
#TableShaker
https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1611856917562802176
