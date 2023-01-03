Young Woman Robbed, Raped And Murdered By Okada Rider In Cross River (Graphic Photos)

A Young Woman Identified as Odide Regina Uke, has been allegedly raped and murdered in Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State.

It was gathered that Regina was killed by a commercial motorcyclist after arriving in the community from Abuja to celebrate Christmas with her family.

According to report, Regina arrived on Thursday night, 22nd December 2022, and fell into the hands of the motocyclist whose ride she boarded to her village, Abuagbor under Nyanya Ward.

Regina was never seen alive again as all efforts made to find her proved abortive.

Her corpse was found about a week later somewhere around Ugboro and Ijibor Community axis in the same Bekwarra LG.

It was gathered that she was dispossessed of her belongings, raped, and murdered allegedly by the suspect.

The Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government, Hon. Dr. Emeka, Josephat Owan, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, January 2, 2023, As Sighted By NaijaCover, said he has set up a high powered body of investigation to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder.

“I received with great shock the terrible news of the cruel murder of Odide Regina Uke. Her untimely death is not an accident, but a direct act of Man’s inhumanity to Man,” the statement read.

“I condemn in totality this barbaric and dastardly act meted on this innocent and promising child by one of us (a Cyclist) in our once peaceful Bekwarra nation. My Deepest condolences and utmost sympathy goes to the family.

“I am assuring the family and the Bekwarra Nation that I will leave no stone unturned, as plans are already in place to set up a high powered body of investigation to unravel the mystery behind the murder of the innocent girl.”

“Thorough investigation shall be put in place to ensure that the law takes its full course on anyone found wanting or culpable in the circumstance.” he added.

Meanwhile, Regina was laid to rest on Saturday, December 31.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2023/1/young-woman-robbed-raped-and-murdered-by-okada-rider-in-cross-river-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related