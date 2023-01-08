Your Experience As A Rich Or Only Rich Relative

Omo, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown…

I am not the rich relative, infact, I just go by everyday doing the best I can..

I am this person that doesn’t know how to beg cos right from onset after sec school, been fending for myself till I got married…

Everyone knows the terrible situation in Nigeria right now so I can’t but pity the rich among many poor relatives right now…

I have a junior brother who just came in from outside… He was looking fresh and fly but looking at him yesterday, I almost shed tears…

He has been the one shouldering many responsibilities and he is just 33yrs old…

He said Egbon, you self no need anything? I told him he shouldn’t worry that I will manage…

I was eavesdropping one of his call last December and he was lamenting he has spent close to 13m in just 3months of coming home…

The problem we have as Nigerians is, everybody tends to have a problem or the other when their rich or abroad relatives land…

Spending for his immediate family isn’t the problem but iru wa, giri wa,(diff. Sort of people) and as per naija mentality, if you don’t do, they may inflict you with something or somehow diabolically stop you from traveling back.. The last time he was home was 8yrs ago, he sure me say if he travel again, na till retirement before he go come back….

So share your experience as per the aforementioned topic..

