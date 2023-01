Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 41st birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

He shared a photo of himself with the caption;

“ODOGWU is 41yrs old today.

I thank God Almighty for the gift of life.

Happy birthday to me.

EZEDIKE!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHMuhWryaX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

