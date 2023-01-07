Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Celebrates Him On His 41st Birthday

Actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie has celebrated her husband, Yul, on his 41st birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

She shared photos of him with the caption;

“Happy fabulous birthday to a KING

His Excellency @yuledochie

Eze Dike 1 of Nteje!!!

Man after God’s own heart!!!

King of Capricorns!!!

The best of them all!!!

May this year be your best year so far Amen.

Praying for God’s love and protection on you always Amen.

Na only you get today my darling!!!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHP1zeLAZE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

