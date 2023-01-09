Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed Moved To Tears Over Insults To Family

A visibly emotional Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday, expressed his displeasure with disparaging comments political opponents have directed at his family, particularly his late father.

While discussing the fallout of his political bid on The People’s Townhall, a live programme on Channels Television, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) said he had done a lot to combat false narratives about him and the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi.

“When I joined the ticket, I impeached certain lies against him and I saw they were heading towards that. Particularly my good friend on the APC side, on the same level,” he stated.

“When people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is theirs, there’s no limit. Someone has to tap them on the shoulder. I did it and I pointed a finger. You do it again – do one, I’ll do three. You know I’m capable of doing it.

“They’ve stopped. However, me and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me.”

The economist disclosed that he would have been “a lot happier” if his critics had stopped at him alone.

“But the thing that I was able to sort [out] with the [opposing] presidential and vice presidential candidate, I ended up suffering on a much lesser level.

“Thirty-five years ago, at least, our dad of blessed memory passed away. No one ever insulted him until I joined elections for presidency. This is not fair. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world.

“You don’t insult people’s parents or their families. It’s a huge price for anyone to pay,”

Baba-Ahmed said, evidently fighting back tears before momentarily excusing himself to step out of the hall, presumably to regain his composure.

He soon after returned to his seat to carry on with discussions of his and his principal’s plans.

https://www.channelstv.com/2023/01/08/this-is-not-fair-baba-ahmed-moved-to-tears-over-insults-to-family/

