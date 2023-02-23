2023: Buhari Appeals To Politicians And Voters To Be Peaceful

Since my assumption of office, we have worked so hard to ensure that we pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections. We will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency.

We have demonstrated that with the off-cycle elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them. We are committed to this legacy in this administration.

I am asking @inecnigeria, the security agencies and all other relevant institutions to be firm and courageous, and to abide by the laws and constitutional provisions in conducting the elections. You are assured of this administration’s full and continuous support.

We must constantly improve our electoral process using technology and all the positive elements it brings, to consolidate the integrity of our elections.

I urge the candidates contesting these elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the elections as announced by @inecnigeria, the agency empowered by law to do so.

Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems.

