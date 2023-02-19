2023 Election: Pastor Paul Adefarasin Disowns Mischievous Posts

Paul Adefarasin @pauladefarasin

Friends, in the run-up to the 2023 elections, I implore you not to be swayed by mischievous posts, supposedly from me.

I have come across some random and unauthorized communications making the rounds that have been ‘stitched together’ by unscrupulous individuals who are unaware that by virtue of my office, I must remain non-partisan.

Please note that I will never ask you to cast your vote for a particular candidate. However, I will advise you to be mindful, such that whomever you vote for will set us on our way to a purposeful and prosperous Nigeria.

We will continue to emphasize the need for a leader with the right values, who will prioritize the development and growth of Nigeria and Nigerians. Someone who not only understands the assignment but can truly get the job done.

Most importantly, remember your voting decision is solely yours to make. I only ask that you do so responsibly.

https://twitter.com/pauladefarasin/status/1626681368229957641