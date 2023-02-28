2023 Elections: Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Ebonyi (Photo)

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs have killed the traditional ruler of Umuezeokaoha Community in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, His Majesty Ezeogo Igboke Ewa.

IGBERETV reports that the gunmen stormed the deceased’s palace on Monday night, February 27, 2023, and shot him dead.

The incident followed the outcome of the of the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The State Governor, David Umahi, who confirmed the killing, in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, has ordered the whole security agencies in the State to move into Ezza North for a rescue mission.

The Governor blamed the incident on opposition party members who are not happy with the results of the polls.

He further appealed to all leaders of the State and the candidates who didn’t accept the result of the election to send their petitions to INEC or to security agencies, than making inciting statements that could generate crisis in the State.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Governor of Ebonyi State that just this evening Monday the 26th of February, 2023 that the Chairman of Ezza Traditional rulers council, His Majesty Eze Igboke Ewa was shot dead this night by people suspected to be political thugs for not supporting a particular party,” the statement read.

“The Governor is aware that a number of candidates have been making provocative and inciting statements about the election results in Ebonyi State,”

The Governor of Ebonyi State warns that no position in life worth the life of another person.

“His Excellency the Governor is directing the whole Security apparatus of the State to move into Ezza North for a rescue mission. Anybody whose hand is in the killing of His Highness must be arrested immediately.

“His Excellency, the Governor will hold anyone doing press conferences or social media to incite people responsible for any outbreak of crisis in the State.

“The Governor appeals to Ebonyi people especially our youths not to be used to taking the life of another person. Please we have no alternative to peace in Ebonyi State.” he added.

