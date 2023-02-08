2023: INEC Denies Allegation Of Partisanship

The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates.

The Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established.https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1623384015561539584?t=Yw3Jjp9EjEjmjREXXtPVcg&s=08