Ahead of next week’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday justified the Naira redesign policy of his administration, saying it has contributed immensely to the the reduction of throwing money around in political season.

In a nationwide broadcast monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT, the President also directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist with new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes for 60 days.

While also assuring Nigerians that the elections will go ahead as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he urged Nigerians to go out without fear and vote for anybody they want, saying security will be provided and their votes will count.

He said “Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members. I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics”.

” This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections”.

” I urge every citizen therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear, because security shall be provided and your vote shall count”

” I however admonish you to eschew violence and avoid actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes. I wish us all a successful General Elections”.

https://independent.ng/2023-naira-redesign-policy-has-minimised-influence-of-money-in-politics-buhari/