2023: Youth Advocate, Abuyere Urges Young Nigerians To Take Charge Of Their Destiny

A youth and good governance advocate, Dr. Elvis Abuyere has urged the Nigerian young population to take their destiny into their hands by participating fully at the upcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

He said this is the only way they can have a say in the governance process by deploying their large numbers to cause a positive change.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Dr. Abuyere, the CEO Skyewise Group said the young people are most affected in the years of bad governance that has held the country by its jugular, a situation he said it directly linked to why most of them seek the greener pasture overseas.

He urged them cause a paradigm shift by collecting their permanent voter card, PVC and participate across board to decide who will preside over their affairs as their representatives, governors and the president.

He said, “It’s no more enough to lament and complain endlessly over the state of our country. The upcoming elections present us with opportunity to recruit those we want at the helm of affairs, those we believe will protect our interest, those we believe are qualified and have the credibility and integrity to pilot our affairs.

“The poor infrastructure in the country is killing businesses and thwarting dreams. Some of our young people are nursing one entrepreneurial dream or the other but the environment has not encouraged them. That also directly or indirectly affects the economy and plays a major role in the burgeoning unemployment rate in our country.

“A visionary leadership will roll out policies and initiatives that will encourage small scale businesses and help entrepreneurship to thrive. That is the kind of candidate Nigeria youths should vote for as they go out to cast their ballot”, Dr. Abuyere said.

He also encouraged them to shun thuggery and brigandage even as he says selling their votes is a recipe for slavery and subjugation.

https://leadership.ng/take-charge-of-your-destiny-youth-advocate-urges-young-nigerians/