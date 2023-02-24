2023: YPP Denies Collapsing Structure For Tinubu

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has said that news making the rounds that it has collapsed its structure in the Southwest to support the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is untrue.

In a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins, the party described the news as “a figment of the imagination of shameless political desperados”.

Martins said the party is battle ready to confront any cheap propaganda aimed at dragging its name into disrepute including but not limited to the endorsement of presidential candidates of other political parties.

No individual or group of individuals including the National Chairman of the party can endorse a Presidential candidate different from that of the party as that decision solely rests with the appropriate leadership organs of the party such as the NWC or NEC, the party’s statement said.

https://www.channelstv.com/2023/02/23/2023-elections-ypp-denies-collapsing-structure-for-tinubu-in-south-west/