25% In FCT Not A Requirement To Emerge President – Falana

Winning FCT Not Requirement To Emerge President – Falana

Legal luminary, Femi Falana says a presidential candidate does not need to win the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared winner of the February 25, 2023 poll.

“It is not a requirement that you must win the FCT,” the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday.

“Today, the courts have ruled that pursuant to Section 299 of the constitution, that the FCT should be treated as a state. That is the law.

“You don’t have to win the FCT; if you meet the requirement; that is two-thirds of the majority of states in the country. You don’t have to win the FCT,” the rights activist stressed.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.channelstv.com/2023/01/24/winning-fct-not-requirement-to-emerge-president-falana/amp/