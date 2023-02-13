‘A Lady Invited Me To Her Place And Abandoned Me On The Road!’

So I met this lady 2 weeks ago in school, she came for her project work.

She showed a lot of interest during our conversation which made me to collect her number, thereafter we continued chatting on WhatsApp and calling

She later said she will be coming to school and I told her to let me know so that I will meet her in school because I live very close to our school, infact I invited her to my place but she later postponed it and said she won’t be coming again and said I should visit her instead.

I wasn’t prepared for such outing that day so I told her to wait till Sunday and she agreed, we continued chatting on WhatsApp till yesterday Sunday morning, she called me early in the morning to inquire if I will still visit her and I said yes, she said by 12pm because she will first go to church.

When it was 11:30, I called her and she asked if I had left home and I told her very soon, she now said I should call her once I get to a particular location and give the phone to bike man so that she will give us the direction to her place.

I left home 12:10 pm, got to the location, negotiated with okada man, called her number but she didn’t pick, I called the second time, she didn’t answer so I thought maybe she wasn’t with her phone.

I waited for her to call back but she didn’t, after waiting for awhile without reaching her, I told the bike man to carry another passenger.

The last time I called her, she switched off her phone, I returned back to my house.

She hasn’t called to offer any explanation after 20 hours and I’m just surprised.

Here is my question for ladies on this forum, is what she did okay? What do you think made her to behave that way?

I’m not the type that run after ladies up and down, I hardly do such thing, I’ve avoided women for most part of my life and such ugly experience will surely affect the way I relate with them anywhere I find myself