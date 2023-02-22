A Vote For Atiku Is A Vote For New, Prosperous Nigeria — Titi Abubakar (Video)

*A Vote For Atiku A Vote For New, Prosperous Nigeria — Titi Abubakar*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TCcFrcA28Y

Her Excellency, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has called on women across the country to vote for her husband in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

According to Titi Abubakar, a vote for her husband is a vote to rescue Nigeria from eight years of backwardness and decay under the APC, adding that any vote for Atiku is a vote to put Nigeria on the path of progress and prosperity again.

In a viral video, wife of the former vice president who spoke in pidgin English apparently in effort to connect with the people said her husband is well exposed and qualified to lead the country.

She said Atiku has an outstanding record as a former vice president where he presided over the nation’s economy.

“Atiku is a unifier, a cosmopolitan person who has businesses all over the country. He is a man of the people.

“He will bring everyone together and eliminate the line of ethnicity and religious divides who has become very visible under this government.

“Atiku will accommodate and work with everyone, let’s vote for him. Spread the message round and let’s get Nigeria working again”, she said. @titiatiku_