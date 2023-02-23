The Action People Party (APP) candidate for Abia North senatorial district, Adije Ifeanyichukwu Kingsley has announced his decision to step down from the contesting, supporting his APC opponent, the incumbent Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.

This is coming barely 48 hours to the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in which Sen. Kalu a former governor of Abia State is expected to slug it out at the polls with other contestants.

Mr. Kingsley told ABN TV on Thursday that Sen. Kalu is the most credible candidate among other contestants seeking to represent the senatorial district.

He urged his supporters to vote for APC in the senatorial contest and vote for APP candidates at other levels of the elections.

Mr. Kingsley assured his loyalists that Sen. Kalu will continue in his track record of outstanding performance in delivering democratic dividends to them.

https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-north-app-senatorial-candidate-steps-down-for-sen-kalu/