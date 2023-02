The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

It said reports to that effect are fake and untrue

Addressing reporters, the chairman of the Kano chapter of ACF, Dr. Faruk Umar, said the report of any such endorsement was falsified to blackmail and confuse voters.

https://thenationonlineng.net/acf-denies-endorsing-atiku/