Adams Oshiomhole Takes Tinubu Road Show To Benin City (Video)

Wild Jubilation As Adams Oshiomhole Takes Tinubu Road Show To Benin City (Videos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wdZ_-EzeY0

This evening, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and deputy director general of the APC presidential campaign council, conveyed the message of Tinubu’s renewed hope to citizens of Benin City as part of his ROADSHOW for APC candidates in the next elections.

The Jubilation was wild when the people sighted him and immediately they gathered in their numbers to cheer him up while singing and dancing to the melody of Tinubu’s song blazing from the speakers.

Their joy knew know bounds, take a look at these beautiful videos and please drop your comments below…

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah reports live from Benin City.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/wild-jubilation-as-adams-oshiomhole-takes-tinubu-road-show-to-benin-city-videos/