Adeyemi solo goal against Chelsea

The striker who is of Nigerian descent netted the lone goal for the German side in their win over Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday.

“I eat a lot of African foods,” the German speedster told CBSSportGolazo in a post-game interview at the Signal Iduma Park when asked about the secret to his speed. “I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be difficult.”

“It is called fufu, and it’s a Nigerian food which is very good,” he added when pressed further.

Adeyemi’s goal came during a period of sustained dominance from the visitors early in the second half, with the Germany forward pouncing on a clearance from a Chelsea corner.

He sensed the opportunity and ran the length of the field, rounding both Enzo Fernandez and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Dortmund the lead in the first-leg tie.

Dortmund captain Jude Bellingham told German TV when Adeyemi finds himself in space “not many players can really stop him.”

“He had a tough time coming here at the start – finding his feet – but now he’s flying.”

After the match, Adeyemi praised his side’s desire to fight for giving them an advantage ahead of March’s return leg in London.

“I had a little bit of luck, but I’m really happy about the goal,” he said.

“Everyone fought for everyone else – (the win) was really important for the return leg.”

The Germany forward was officially clocked as the fastest player in Bundesliga history in February.

While Chelsea looked certain to score in the 78th minute when Kalidou Koulibaly’s shot dribbled goalwards, Can intervened to clear the danger, booting the ball to safety before it crossed the line.

Adeyemi interview after the game

Adeyemi eating fufu

