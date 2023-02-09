After A Meeting In Bayelsa, Peter Obi Makes Brief Stop At Asaba Catholic Diocese

Away from Bayelsa where he was hosted to two events, HE Peter Obi makes a stop to at the Asaba Catholic Church Diocese, in Delta, on a courtesy call.

A New Nigeria is POssible!

