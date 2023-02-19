Again, Buhari Asks Nigerians To Vote For Tinubu

On his verified Facebook page and Twitter, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your President on two occasions.

I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.

I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements.

Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

