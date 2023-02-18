Anambra East APGA Rally: Soludo Vows To Construct Eziagulu Otu-Enugu Otu Road

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the first sitting Governor, in the history of Anambra State to visit Mkpunando Enugu Otu Aguleri community, has pledged to build the Eziagulu Otu-Enugu Otu Road in phases.

He made the pledge during the Anambra East APGA rally, which was held in the community after the people cried out to him to come to their aid and intervene in the suffering they experience on a daily basis due to the dilapidated road, which has been a thorn in their flesh.

The Governor also promised that a Youth Entertainment, Leisure Development Center would be built in the area.

“The road is very long in terms of kilometers and will be very expensive to repair, which is why successive governments have refused to do so.

“Our road projects are being completed in stages! I will dispatch my Commissioner of Works to measure and design the road. Even if the road is federal or state, our people suffer while driving on it.

“The worst-case scenario after the design is that we will build the road in phases. Before my term in office ends, I’d like to drive on a tarred road from Aguleri to Mkpunando Enugu Otu “He stated.

Governor Soludo said that he discovered that the people of Mkpunando Enugu Otu Aguleri and Eziagulu Otu Aguleri communities, the ancestral home of his predecessor’s father, have been voting for APGA since 2013.

He also revealed that Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, APGA Candidate for Anambra East & West Federal Constituency, had been bothering him about fixing the road and had decided to go see for himself.

Soludo thanked Chinedu Obidigwe for allowing him to take the tour and witness the people’s anguish.

He assured the people that their community would never be the same because of their devotion to APGA.

Soludo stated that his main goal in entering politics is to develop communities in the state, and he promised that the community would feel the impact of his government because of their dedication and loyalty to the APGA.

“We’ve been in office for less than a year, but we’re going to do everything we can to change the trajectory of this community,” he said.

Soludo revealed that he was moved by the thousands of school children who came to see him. He promised to send the Commissioner of Education and other stakeholders back to the schools to assess the students’ needs.

While thanking them for delivering APGA in all fifteen wards in the area, he urged them to vote APGA from top to bottom in the upcoming election.

Earlier, Dr. Anselem Onuorah, TC Chairman Anambra East, stated that today marks 335 days that Soludo has been Governor, and it appears that he has been Governor for two years. He also said that today is the first time in history that a sitting Governor has visited the community and that a Commissioner has been appointed from the community.

On her part, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, APGA Candidate for Anambra North Senatorial District, stated that crude oil is found in the Enugu Otu community. She said that the dilapidated road leading into the community is a federal road rather than a state road. She reiterated that if she is elected to the Senate, she will be able to persuade the federal government to fund the road’s construction.

Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, Commissioner for Power and Water Resources and an Enugu Otu native, stated that Enugu Otu Mkpunando has always voted APGA into power since 2013. And, for the first time in history, the Governor appointed him as a Commissioner from his community. He stated that the solar-powered water supply presently installed in the community was made possible by Governor Soludo’s approval.

Barr. Obi Nweke, APGA Candidate for Anambra East Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, stated that the Commissioner and TC Chairman appointed by the Governor is performing admirably. He also praised the Governor for recruiting 5000 teachers, admitting that Soludo is responsible for their easy campaign.

Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, APGA Candidate for Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, remembered in 2017 when Governor Soludo said, “If it isn’t broken, why mend it?” He claimed that Soludo’s word ensured the former Governor’s victory in his second term. He said that Soludo is the first Anambra Governor to visit Enugu Otu Mkpunando Aguleri and their son who was the former Governor never visited.

The Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Former Chief of Staff to Governor Obiano, Chief Primus Odili, Chief of Protocol, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye Glamour amongst others attended the rally.

https://www.solutionreporters.com/2023/02/17/anambra-east-apga-rally-soludo-vows-to-construct-eziagulu-otu-enugu-otu-road-in-phases/