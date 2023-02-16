Anambra North: Catholic Women Organisation Endorse Stella Oduah

The distinguished Senator representing Anambra and PDP candidate in the forthcoming senatorial election billed to take place on the 25th of February, was recently endorsed by the Christian Women’s Organization.

The ceremony which was held at the Shanahann Hall of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church, was attended by hundreds of members drawn from the various parishes who had come to felicitate and endorse a woman that has more or less been there for them from the very first day she took the oath of office.

Speaker after speaker, took the microphone to extol the virtues of the lawmaker and reminded the gathering of her consistency in terms of carrying members along in her numerous people oriented programs.

Recall that the Senator has always made it a point of duty to work closely with leaders of the organization and over the years, this synergy has meant that every program she unveiled, be it Ego Mbido Afia for indigent female petty traders, the Omueze Farmers Trust Fund, the COVID-19 survival fund or the free housing scheme for widows, has always had a good number of beneficiaries drawn from the organization.

Indeed, the ceremony afforded members of the group, an opportunity to thank her for all she has continued to do for the body and it was no surprise that the arena was filled with smiling and appreciative faces of women who had come to identify with their own.

In her remarks, Senator Stella Oduah promised to do even more for members of the organization whilst pointing out her need to complete the various elements not yet attended to, in the NEEDS document she caused to be produced at the very start of her legislative stewardship.

Indeed, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah is simply the best representative that ever graced the red chambers on behalf of the good people of Anambra North.

