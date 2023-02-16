APC Chieftains Defect With Members To PDP In Ondo South

Two strong chieftains of All Progressives Congress’, Hon. Olusegun Aiyerin and Prof. Francis Igbasan on Tuesday defected with hundreds members of the party to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ilututun in Okitipupa Local Government Area and Irele in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State respectively.

Aiyerin, a former Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government and former Commissioner for Agriculture, led hundreds of members of APC amidst celebration to join PDP.

Making his defection formal, Pastor Aiyerin in a letter dated February 7, 2023, and addressed to the state Chairman of the APC in the state, Ade Adetimehin, resigned his membership of the party.

He hinged his withdrawal from the party on bad reward mechanism and indolence.

The strong politician stated that he defected to PDP because his vision of joining a team of politicians who would usher in a party of all-inclusive, equity and fairness has been jeopardized.

He was received into PDP with elaborate ceremony by all PDP leaders and critical stakeholders among who are the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State and PDP candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District, Chief Agboola Ajayi, South West Liason Officer of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, Dr Eddy Olafeso, the PDP governorship candidate in 2020, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Fatai Adams and Member House of Representatives representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikengboju Gboluga.

Others are the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Bakita Bello, Deputy State Chairman, Tola Alabere, the South Senatorial District Chairman, Elder Amos Fadope, former State Woman Leader, Mrs. Esther Ebiwonjumi, Dr. Mrs Lovelyn Yemi-Ese, State Secretary, Oluseye, State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, Chief Oyedele Ibini and other dignitaries.

In his address, while receiving Pastor Aiyerin and his followers from APC to PDP, Alhaji Fatai Adams urged them to go to their individual units and canvass vote for PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief Agboola Ajayi and other candidates of the party in the senatorial district.

Pastor Olusegun Aiyerin, in his address, declared that he joined PDP in the best interest of the people with a view to alleviating the untold hardship the APC has brought upon the people.

He said: “The last time we had the impact of the state government was during the administration of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu.”

Prof. Francis Igbasan, the Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State, defected with a large number of members of APC to PDP in Irele.https://independent.ng/apc-chieftains-defect-with-members-to-pdp-in-ondo-south/?utm_source=&utm_medium=