APC National Assembly Candidates In Rivers East Demand Election Cancellation

The National Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers East Senatorial District have called for the cancellation of Saturday’s Senatorial and House of Representatives elections in the area.

The candidates made their position known during a press briefing at the APC Secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday.

The APC Candidates for the Ikwerre/Emouha Federal Constituency, Ezemonye Ezekiel Amadi who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, alleged the elections were fraught with irregularities which he noted discredited the outcome.

He alleged that the results declared by INEC is not a reflection of what transpired at the various polling units on Saturday.

