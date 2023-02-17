APC PCC Member, Abdulrazaq Gidado Abubakar, Others Decamp To PDP In Taraba

Alhaji Abdulrazaq Gidado Abubakar, a member of Stakeholders Relations for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on Friday said that he has decided to resign his membership of the All Progressives Congress APC to join the People’s Democratic Party PDP and work for the success of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar said that his decision to leave the APC was because of how the state chapter of the party is run and the seeming selfishness of some party members who are only concerned with their personal interests and nothing else.

He disclosed that he left the APC with his over Twenty Thousand member followers and was officially received into the PDP by the Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku on Thursday.

“I have decided to withdraw my membership from APC. I am presently a member of Presidential Campaign Council and was member of APC Legal Committee of the 2022 APC Convention, An aspirant of Taraba APC state chairman. I am also a former UDP Gubernatorial aspirant, and the pioneer managing director of Taraba state tourism developments board.

“I am moving with my structure of over 100 persons per ward totalling over 20,000 members who have voluntarily decided to follow me out of loyalty and frustration with developments in our party.

“Yesterday the 16th February 2023, I was officially received by his Excellency the Executive Governor of Taraba state Architect Darius Ishaku to PDP. I am tired with the way things are going on in the APC at the state level. The main players are all selfish and think nothing of the party. Nobody is willing to calm down. It is either self or nobody else” he said

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/apc-pcc-member-20000-others-decamp-to-pdp-in-taraba/