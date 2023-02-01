Arsenal Sign Jorginho From Chelsea

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

DONE DEAL🚨: Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Italian maestro Jorginho on a fee of £12M.

Deal to last until 2024.

🗞 @FabrizioRomano

#DeadlineDay #Arsenal

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy