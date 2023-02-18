Asiwaju’s Secret Not About Money. I Begged Mrs Shettima For ₦‎2 Million – Remi Tinubu

Oluremi, the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, has said she wonders when people say her husband has the “money of the world.”

The Lagos senator claimed that the secret to her husband’s popularity is not the money he gives but his generosity.

She said this at a town hall with the disabled community in Abuja on Thursday, Daily Trust reports.

She stated that there would be a turnaround if her husband was elected while building on the legacies of President Buhari.

“Asiwaju’s secret is not about money, contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate man and very generous. There is nothing he can’t give. Does Asiwaju really handle money? Not really. I remember after he finished as governor, we use to have this staff at home, if you need anything he will say go and meet so and so, that is he who is.

People expectations of you, God will make it a reality. When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder, Mrs Shettima knows that I begged her just to give me N2m yesterday. I am telling people that it is not about money, the people you see in rally is not about money but somebody they believe can give them hope in this trying times. If we don’t hope as human beings that means we are not worth living.”

She likened the current turmoil in the country to a woman in labour, saying Nigeria is on its way to birth prosperity.

She therefore urged Nigerians to give the Muslim-Muslim a chance as the previous model did not succeed due to activities of evil.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation, trust me, what is happening now is just delivering pains, when a mother wants to deliver, what will happen? Labour, pain. So we are labouring right now to birth a Nigeria that is going to be great, I can’t wait to see that Nigeria.”

“I always tell people that they should try the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and if it does not work, it is democracy, you have the opportunity in four years to vote them out. But I believe that if you try it, you will not regret it.”

“God brought the Muslim-Muslim ticket to confound the wise and the naysayers who say we want Christian-Muslim ticket and still you will be complaining, then try this one that you tried one time and those evil of this nation shut it down but this one has come to stay and it will it stay, it will suffer.”

https://saharareporters.com/2023/02/16/i-wonder-when-people-say-tinubu-has-money-i-still-begged-shettima-n2million-apc