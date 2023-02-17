JUST IN: The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) on Thursday 17th February 2023 revealed their grievance over the incessant attacks and destruction of banks facilities by theprotesters across the country and therefore vowed to shut down operations if the destruction persists.
https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1626512263820587010
ASSBIFI Vow To Shut Down Operations Over Attacks On Bank Workers
