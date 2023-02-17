ASSBIFI Vow To Shut Down Operations Over Attacks On Bank Workers

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

JUST IN: The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) on Thursday 17th February 2023 revealed their grievance over the incessant attacks and destruction of banks facilities by theprotesters across the country and therefore vowed to shut down operations if the destruction persists.
https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1626512263820587010

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy