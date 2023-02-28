Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party
(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in
Sokoto state.
Atiku won the election with 288,679 to beat the presidential
candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled
285,444 votes.
Tinubu was leading Atiku with about 7000 votes after results
from 22 local government areas had been announced.
However, the result from the last local government area,
Tambuwal which is the hometown of Governor Aminu Waziri
Tambuwal overturned the result, and put Atiku ahead with
3,235 votes.
According to the result which was announced around 2am,
presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) came third with
6,568 votes while Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of the New
Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 1,300 votes.
The returning officer, Professor Muhammadu Kabir noted that,
election from 471 polling units across 133 registration areas
were canceled over violence, among others issues.
He noted that, the cancellation affected 301,499 registered
voters with 254,902 collected Permanent Voters Cards.
Shortly after the announcement, the PDP agent and former
Minister of Transport, Yusuf Suleiman called on the electoral
body to conduct another election in the affected areas.
According to him, the result declared did not represent the
wish of the people of the state because over 300,000 were
denied their right to vote the candidate of their choice during
the election due to violence perpetrated by thugs.
Responding to his call, agent of the APC and the Minister of
Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said INEC
should.be allowed to do its job.
https://dailytrust.com/atiku-wins-sokoto-as-pdp-calls-for-fresh-election-in-471-polling-units/
