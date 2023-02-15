Attacking Nigerians In Lagos Won’t Help You – PDP To Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu’s resort to violent attacks against innocent Nigerians especially in Lagos State, just because they were not supporting his “ill-fated and elusive life ambition” of becoming the President of Nigeria.

Spokesperson of the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday said it was appalling that instead of humbly accepting his rejection by Nigerians across the country given his baggage of incapacity, the Tinubu had resorted to venting his frustrations by unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians.

“Our Campaign describes the attack as an inexcusable act of cowardice that can only come from a deflated Presidential candidate of the APC who is now clutching at straws.

“Nigerians are shocked by the viral video showing victims of Tinubu’s agents crying and calling for help over their destroyed property and means of livelihood in Lagos State just because they have chosen to support Atiku Abubakar, who embodies the hope of Nigerians for a better nation.

“The public is invited to note the eyewitness account of the involvement of Tinubu’s agents including the “SA to the Governor of Lagos State, Hadji Awondu, Jamiu Erin, Muri Bebe, Saheed Leader among others in the violent attack,” he said.

The PDP Campaign said it was not surprised that Tinubu would descend this low given the evidence of his proclivity for brawling and thuggery as well as sustained incitement of his followers for insurrection, in his desperation to derail our electoral process because he has been rejected.

Meanwhile, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Rivers State, has cancelled the planned rally for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa in the state, following incessant deadly attacks on the campaign council members.

The presidential campaign council had planned to hold a rally for the party’s candidates today, Tuesday February 14, but the series of reported attacks on supporters of i Atiku halted it.

The PCC members told journalists, that to avoid serious disaster or loss of lives by some suspected desperate politicians, who would not want the rally hold, decided to cancel it pending subsequent date not yet made public.

Leading the PCC members in the briefing held in Port Harcourt, Senator Lee Maeba, Chairman of the PCC alleged that the state Government House Police and other hoodlums had continued to throw unabated violence, making it difficult for the party to secure a peaceful facility for the rally.

In a related development, the Bayelsa State Government has announced the suspension of all activities commemorating the three-year anniversary of the Senator Douye Diri-led administration.

The two weeks long programme, which began last week with the inauguration of some key projects in the state was put on hold in a Government House statement by the Commissioner of Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba.

While the state government regretted any inconveniences the suspension might have caused, he said the anniversary activities would now take place after the presidential election.

Though no reason was given for the suspension, the passage of the Governor’s father, Pa. Abraham Michael Diri, and the security challenges being posed by the increasing cash scarcity, may not be unconnected to the suspension.https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2023/02/14/pdp-to-tinubu-attacking-nigerians-in-lagos-other-states-wont-help-you/amp/