Ayu Withdraws All PDP Cases Against Opposition Parties In Rivers

The Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn the appeals filed against the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Accord in Rivers State. The development occurred few days after the national leadership replaced lawyers appointed by Governor Nyesom Wike to handle such cases.

When the matter was mentioned for hearing at the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt on Friday, lawyer to the Accord, Abdulhamid Mohammed told the court that he received an application from the PDP for the withdrawal of the appeal. His statement was confirmed by the State Legal Adviser for the PDP, Kingsley Chukwu. Mohammed later prayed the court to dismiss the case.

A three-man panel of the appeal led by Justice Joseph Ekiye granted the prayer and dismissed the PDP’s appeal. Lawyer to the Accord, Mohammed, who spoke outside the Court, said they were in court for the hearing but was confronted with the withdrawal. He said: “We came to court for the hearing of the appeal, but then we were confronted with a notice to withdraw filed by the appellant. They filed the appeal, and they have the option to withdraw.

“We told the court that we are not opposed to their application for the withdrawal. But we now urged the court to dismiss the appeal, because we have changed brief and then the matter adjourned for hearing. So, it is like a runaway battle.

That was what happened and the appeals were all dismissed based on their own application and our own application to dismiss the appeal.”

