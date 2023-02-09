Bayelsa State Government Inaugurates Security Outfit (Pictures)

I have just officially launched our new Bayelsa State Community Safety Corps to complement efforts of the conventional security agencies operating in the State.

Six hundred and three personnel recruited into the corps have been successfully trained and graduated.

They would be deployed to our communities across the 105 wards.

Security remains a priority of the current Prosperity Government, hence, our investment in the safety corps.

Senator Douye Diri
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02nd9bG2RyTpRTd361EgvKaiRmq1y7unUjg3puNF1hNDeJb7yfEiFSGFcPUU9KcPypl&id=100052409024544&mibextid=Nif5oz

