BBTitans: Khosi, Yemi, Yaya, Kanaga Jnr, Others Up For Possible Eviction

Housemates in the Big Brother Titans reality show have nominated two pairs for possible eviction this week.

Biggie had instructed housemates to nominate two pairs shortly after Thabang (Thabana and Nana) emerged Head of House this week.

At the end of the Live Nomination Show, Kanaga Jnr/Blue Aiva (Kanaiva), Black Boy/Ipeleng (Blaqleng), Khosi/Miracle OP(Khosicle), Justin/Yvonne (Juvone), Marvin/Yaya (Maya), Nelisa/Yemi Cregx (Yelisa) had the highest nomination.

However, Thabana saved Juvone and replaced them with Juiovla.

After the save and replace by the Head of House Thabana the following Housemates are up for Possible Eviction this Sunday:

Kanaiva, Blaqleng, Khosicle, Maya, Yelisa and Juiovla.

Below is how housemates nominated;

1. KANAIVA – Juvone and Juiovla

2. MAYA – Kanaiva and Khosicle

3. ROYALS – Blaqleng and Kanaiva

4. JUVONE – Blaqleng and Royals

5. YELISA – Kanaiva and Blaqleng

6. JUIOVLA- Khosicle and Blaqleng

7. BLAQLENG – Yelisa and Juvone

8. KHOSICLE – Blaqleng and Maya

9. THABANA- Maya and Yelisa