Big Brother Titans (Live Eviction Show)

Hurray!!!

The countdown to the latest iteration of the Big Brother franchise in Africa, ‘Big Brother Titans’, has officially begun.

The First Edition of this Live Show is proudly sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star.

A first-of-its-kind on the continent, the new show sees a mixture of young people from Africa’s most prominent nations, Nigeria and South Africa, in one house.

Fans will see long-time BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, share the stage with someone else – BBMzansi host Lawrence Maleka, for 12 weeks.

They will also meet a blend of housemates from different parts of Nigeria and South Africa. It will feature performances from both Nigerian and South-African acts.

The BBTitans winner, who will walk away with a life-changing grand prize of $100,000 cash, will be decided by viewers’ votes across Africa after 12 weeks on the show.

According to the organizers, ‘Big Brother Titans’ is set to premiere on Africa Magic channels, DStv channel 198 or GOtv channel 29 on January 15, 2023, starting with a launch show at 7 pm.

The show will also be available to stream on Showmax. Fans of BBNaija and BBMzansi in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa can follow the drama 24/7 on the streaming service.

Are you all ready for Big Brother Titans 2023?

Lovers of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi, let’s make this the official thread.

Share your live updates, gossips and opinions about the housemates and so on here.

For more info visit the official website of Big Brother Titans:

https://www.dstv.com/bigbrothertitans/en-za/home

I go by the name Mr. Odewale Adesoye A. K. A. Green Man and I am going to be your host for this year’s Big Brother Titans on Nairaland Forum.