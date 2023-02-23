Bola Tinubu: The Cat With Nine Lives By Yusufadebayo02

HOW WILL YOU VIEW THIS?

He won the primaries of his party against all odds, he has run the most credible and most acclaimed campaign among all the candidates covering the entire country and even visiting some places twice to canvass for votes.

He did not have the cooperation of his defeated party men, yet he forged ahead..

The vice President Yemi Osinbajo has never attended any of the campaigns, Rotimi Amaechi was in only one, all the igbo candidates boycotted the campaign and President Buhari was picking and choosing which one to attend.

Bola Tinubu the cat with nine lives is a dodged fighter, a committed democrat, social crusader, a bold and courageous political leader who fears no one and is totally anti establishment.

He has his team already in his head to save Nigeria, he has his programs well mapped out to cover the whole country, he is not deterred by the incessant attack of political opponents and detractors, and he has weather all the storms and arrows thrown at his background, educational qualifications and career.

His political sons like Rauf Aregbesola, Akinwunmi Ambode,Yemi Osinbajo and friends like Dele Momodu, Pat Utomi etc have been working against his aspirations, yet he remain focused and undeterred.

What a man, what a leader and what a dignified Nigerian!

He is the best candidate and he’s set to win, despite religious conspiracy led by Christian Associations of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on the issue of running mate.

He is set to win despite the opposition of the so called powerful cabal in the presidency and he is set to win despite the sabotage, negative programs and anti progressive policies and actions of the Central Bank Governor to provoke the voters against APC.

What many do not know is that God has never gone out to look for a perfect man to use, but the man that has a good heart toward his people.

If God were to look for a perfect man, He would go for some of our revered General overseers, but political leadership is different from spiritual leadership, and a look at the history of the world and the men God used to put nations on world map will convince you.

Mahatma Gandhi, Mikel Gorbachev, Haile Selassie, Kwame Nkrumah, Pierre Trudeau, Stalin and some of the prominent American presidents are no saints, but they are focused human beings with the passion for their country and emancipation of the poor at heart, and Jagaban fits the bill.

He was the pathfinder for Lagos and wants to be the pathfinder for Nigeria.

Obasanjo and company know what he’s capable of doing and know that if he becomes president they are in trouble, and that is why they want to install a puppet they can easily control.

I think we have had enough of Obasanjo and his gang holding this country by the jugular to ransome and it is time to vote a courageous leader who can make Nigeria great again and that is Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He is the man Nigeria needs, he is the man of the moment and he is the man to take Nigeria to the next level.

ASIWAJU… lead the way and on your mandate we shall stand.

God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria.