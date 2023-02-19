Borno Mega Rally: APC Will Shock Atiku In North-East – Yakubu Ajaka

Following the success of the Presidential rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State on Saturday, the Deputy National Publicity, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has declared that the party will shock the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in the North-East region where he hails from.

Ajaka, who attended the presidential rally thanked the state governor and people of Borno for coming out en-mass to support their son and the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

In a statement released in Abuja signed by the APC deputy spokesman, said not even the bitting cashless policy will stop the determined people of Borno and entire North-east from coming out next week Saturday vote the APC.

He said: “The Borno outing is a clear message for the PDP and its Presidential candidate that a surprise is awaiting them in the North-east.”

Ajaka expressed confidence that his party will not only win in North-east but emerge victorious at the general election across the country.

The statement, however, called on other states and region to emulate North-east by ensuring massive mobilisation for the APC.

He said: “The people of Borno state have spoken loudly and the message is clear that they are for the APC and the fact that not even the ongoing bitting cashless policy will stop them from voting Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and their son, Senator Kashim Shettima next week Saturday. I, honestly commend the government, the APC leadership and the people of Borno for this show of massive support.

“I will urge them not to relent or tire until the main goal is achieved next week Saturday.:

The APC chieftain also assured the people that “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a promise keeper who will fulfil all the promises he has made in his manifesto and reposition the country for better.”

The APC spokesman called on Nigerians not to be distracted from the issues of competence, capacity and antecedent of Presidential candidates seeking their votes next week.