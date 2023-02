So I heard Agbado is in Borno, well tell them they are wasting their time because right now the youths of Borno are having #100MillionManMarchForObiDatti and Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti of Labour Party because they are fully the choice of the youths here.

Borno is fully Obidient 😘

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fBfhotR4sw