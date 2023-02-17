Bruce Willis Has Dementia, Family Announces

Actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his family has announced on social media

In a statement on Instagram, his family said it was a “relief to finally have a clear diagnosis”.

In spring 2022, he was diagnosed with aphasia – which causes difficulties with speech – but this has progressed and he has been given a more specific diagnosis, the family said

They expressed their “deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love”.

