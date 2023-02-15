The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday morning, met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to senior presidency sources, the meeting, which was held at Buhari’s official residence, explains his 40-minute delay before arriving at the Council Chambers to chair this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

The PUNCH reported that Buhari arrived at the Council Chambers at around 10:40 am, about an hour after the usual time of 10:00 am.

This comes four days after the APC held its campaign rally at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Although the reasons for the meeting are not known, it is likely connected with the APC’s campaign and the election which is only about 10 days away.

Another source who spoke with our correspondent said Buhari’s delay was premised in his decision to monitor the outcome of the Supreme Court’s ruling against the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria on the latter’s new naira policy.

However, the hearing was adjourned to Wednesday, February 22.

https://punchng.com/just-in-buhari-meets-tinubu-in-aso-rock-villa/