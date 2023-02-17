CBN Offical Tells Nigerians To Deposit Old Notes In Their Banks (Video)

This video was obtained from CBN Abeokuta, Ogun state this afternoon. I wonder why the CBN is now denying what they themselves said.

In the video, the CBN official is telling the People there that they can go deposit their money in their banks from Monday morning. He also said this will run from now till April 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3_dTXIkVrg

https://twitter.com/mr_sobowale/status/1626622176617979906?t=SD6dr_E9lWnJE8He3gb_Cg&s=19

Attach pictures show circulars posted by various banks informing customers to bring their cash for deposit and also a screenshot from CBN’s portal itself

